Man in critical condition after struck by vehicle just north of downtown

The driver of the car did not stop to render aid.

SAN ANTONIO — A young man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle just north of downtown overnight.

Police were called out to the 1000 block of San Pedro Avenue near Evergreen by the VIA transit station around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a man being hit by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with traumatic wounds. SAPD says initially he was not responsive, and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the man did not stop. Police were not able to locate the dark 4-door sedan described by witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.

