Man in critical condition after stabbing on the west side

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing on the city's west side, San Antonio police said.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Cypressway Drive near Potranco Road.

Police said the caller claimed that they were assaulted by someone, and when police went to follow up on the report, they went to where the caller said it took place and found the victim stabbed in the torso.

Authorities said some sort of dispute may have taken place leading up to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with critical life-threatening injuries. The relationship between the caller and victim is currently unknown.