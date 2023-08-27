Man in critical condition after shot in what police say was a "drug deal gone bad"

The sergeant on the scene says the victim picked up two people from a Quick Trip before going to a party at the hotel.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in what police say was a drug deal gone bad.

San Antonio Police were called out to the Travelodge in the 6800 block of Highway 90 W around 3:18 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting in progress.

The sergeant on the scene says the victim picked up two people from a Quick Trip before going to a party at the hotel. When they got back to the hotel, police say the two men tried to steal the victim's car.

That's when the victim tried to run away and was subsequently shot multiple times. He ran to a hotel room and asked for help. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the two suspects ran away. Officers searched by ground and air but were unable to locate the suspects.

No other injuries were reported.

If you know their identities or have any information, you are asked to call police.

