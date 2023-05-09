Man in critical condition after shot in head while sitting inside his car at apartment complex

SAPD was called out to a complex on Horizon Hill near I-10 at Callaghan around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the head while sitting inside a vehicle at an apartment complex on the north side near the Medical Center.

Officres were called out to a complex on Horizon Hill near I-10 at Callaghan around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting in progress. Police tell us that the victim, a man in his 20s, was sitting inside his vehicle at the Horizon Hill apartments when a suspect approached his car on foot and shot him in the head.

Police say there was evidence of a bulet hole on the driver's side of the vehicle in the window.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his temple and is said to be in critical condition.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.