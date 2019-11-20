SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot just west of downtown early Wednesday morning.

It happened on South Smith Street near San Fernando just before 3:30 a.m.

Police say he got into an argument with the people inside the car. That's when someone opened fire, hitting the victim several times.

He was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

