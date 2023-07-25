Man in critical condition after losing control of car, hitting utility pole

A witness told police the man was driving erratically when he lost control and hit the pole, breaking it off at the base.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after police say he lost control of vehicle and crashed into a utility pole on the east side.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Monday along South WW White Road near Interstate 10.

Witnesses told police that the man was driving erratically when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole, completely breaking it off at the base.

The man was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.