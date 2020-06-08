Man in critical condition after hit-and-run

Witnesses said the driver immediately sped off.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while walking across an east-side street, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around midnight Thursday in the 4000 block of East Houston Street near Martin Luther King Park.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking from a Valero to his motel room at the Knights Inn directly across the street when a white sedan slammed into him.

Witnesses said the driver immediately sped off. The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.