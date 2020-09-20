Man in critical condition after he was stabbed by an unknown suspect, police say

A 29-year-old man with a stab wound to the upper left chest showed up to what police say was his "wife or girlfriend's home." Then he collapsed.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed by an unknown suspect, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mulberry Avenue north of downtown.

The woman told police she does not know where, how or why the man was stabbed, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was unconscious, so he was unable to provide officers any details about the person who stabbed him.