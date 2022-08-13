Man in critical condition after getting shot while laying carpet inside business

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after being shot on the north side of town while he was working.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 15600 block of Huebner Rd near Churchill Estates Blvd. in Shavano Park.

According to police, three or four men were laying carpet at a local business when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot another man multiple times, before fleeing from the location.

A witness to the shooting ran outside to call police after the shooting took place.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they believe to have identified the shooter but "are trying to determine his location."

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

