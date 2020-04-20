SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for multiple suspects, accused of firing shots at a large group of people, hitting one of them.

The incident happened around 1:55 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on San Nicolas Street near South Zarzamora.

Police said that witnesses reported the large group of people gathered in the parking lot. A vehicle, possibly an older model Honda, reportedly drove through the lot. That's when witnesses say multiple people with weapons started shooting from that vehicle before driving away.

The 27-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported.

