SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car following a fight at a south-side gas station, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Saturday on Pleasanton Road.

Police said a couple of men got into a fight at the Valero gas station. One of the men attempted to run away from the fight but the suspect he was fighting chased him in a car, hit him with the vehicle and took off, police said.

The victim is said to be a man in his late 30s. He was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The description of the suspect(s) was not reported.

