Man in critical condition after being stabbed during domestic disturbance

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a San Antonio-area hospital in critical condition after getting stabbed during a domestic disturbance.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the 400 block of Ward Street for a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Police said that an argument between a couple took place inside of the home and escalated to a stabbing. It is unclear what the argument was about or what led up to the stabbing.

The partner of the victim was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but investigators said that the charges could change.