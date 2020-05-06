x
Man in critical condition after being stabbed during domestic disturbance

An official with SAPD said that it is unclear what the argument was about or what led up to the stabbing.
SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a San Antonio-area hospital in critical condition after getting stabbed during a domestic disturbance. 

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the 400 block of Ward Street for a stabbing. At the scene, officers found a man with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen. 

Police said that an argument between a couple took place inside of the home and escalated to a stabbing. It is unclear what the argument was about or what led up to the stabbing. 

The partner of the victim was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but investigators said that the charges could change. 

The investigation is ongoing.  