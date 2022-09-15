Man in critical condition after being shot twice, police searching for two suspects

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition due to a substantial amount of blood loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting on the west side of town.

Officers responded to the 8600 block of Waters Edge around 12:34 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid 30s with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened and say they are not sure where the shooting occurred.

The victim was hit twice in the leg and went to an apartment to call for help. He was taken to Universaity Hospital in critical condition due to a substantial amount of blood loss.

Police are looking through apartment video and speaking with possible witnesses to try and piece things together.

Officials say they are looking for two men who may have driven off in an old Chevy Malibu.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.