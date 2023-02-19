Man in critical condition after being shot in chest, police say

It happened during an altercation with two other men.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the west side of town early Sunday morning.

The chaos unfolded just before before 1 a.m. at Pickford Avenue and Memorial Street.

Police say a man in his 50s came to a house looking for someone, and that's when two other men arrived at the home.

During a confrontation the victim was shot in the chest.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police have two men in custody as persons of interest.

No other injuries were reported.

