Man in critical condition after being shot four times inside smoke shop

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on West Avenue off Mackey Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is fighting for his life after being shot several times inside a northside smoke shop Monday evening.

It happened on West Avenue off of Mackey Drive around 8:30 p.m.

We are still working to get more information on exactly what happened before this man was shot.

Police say there were other customers inside the store at the time, but no one else was hurt.

Officers were called out to Smoker’s Alley for reports of a shooting

When they got there, they found the victim had been shot four times in the chest.

We’re told the victim is in his 20s and police believe the suspect is about the same age.

After the shooting happened, police say the suspect took off, heading south, but they don’t have a description of the vehicle used to get away.

The victim was taken to the University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about who the shooter might be, you are asked to call police.

