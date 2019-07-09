SAN ANTONIO — Police are checking to see if alcohol was a factor in an accident that involved a pedestrian getting hit as he was trying to cross the street.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. along Highway 78 and North Seguin Road.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the street when he was struck by a car.

Police say that the woman did stop to render aid and claimed that she didn't see the man.

The victim was wearing black clothing at the time of the accident.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The investigation continues.