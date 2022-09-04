Man in critical condition after bar fight leads to shooting, police say

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after a bar fight led to the victim being shot in the face on the northwest side, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. Police say the victim and his friends were at a bar when some type of altercation happened between and another group of people.

The altercation moved outside to an empty parking lot and escalated to the victim being shot in the face. When police arrived on scene, they said the man was already being transported to the hospital by his friends.

The victim is suffering from life threatening injuries, police say.