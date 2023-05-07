Man in critical condition after accidental shooting on north side of town

Witnesses corroborate victim's story that gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the stomach on the north side of town, police say.

Officials responded to the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway around 3:51 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, which is an ice cream shop, they found a man in his late 20s with a single gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAPD says the call came in as an accidental shooting and witnesses corroborate that information. The victim told police he was at the ice cream shop for a party and went outside with another man to show him a gun. When the man was handing the gun back to the victim, it accidentally discharged, hitting him once in the stomach.

Police say they are continuing to interview witnesses and investigate the incident.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.