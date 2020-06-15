Man identified, accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash

Destiny Mary Rodriguez, 27, died at the scene of the east side crash Saturday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Police have identified the man they arrested following Saturday evening's deadly crash on the east side.

Leonel Martinez, 38, is facing charges including intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid-death. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Martinez was driving a yellow Hummer that struck a Mitsubishi Sedan, being driven by Destiny Mary Rodriguez, 27. Rodriguez died at the scene.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Dr. and S. Walters St., just 3 miles from Rodriguez's home.

According to a SAPD preliminary report, Martinez and a passenger in his vehicle fled the scene, but Martinez was located nearby and taken into custody.