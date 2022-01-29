Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot inside a vehicle

Police said the man was sitting in a vehicle with a woman in front of her home when someone fired shots at the car.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a man northeast of downtown.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Carson.

The man was shot in the arm and left side of his torso. He drove the vehicle to the 500 block of North Alamo Street in an attempt to get help.

Authorities transported him to a local hospital. He reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived to the home on East Carson, they did not find any shell casings on the ground. Police are continuing their investigation.