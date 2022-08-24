Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by train

Police aren't certain how he ended up on the tracks but are working with Union Pacific to investigate.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a train early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 12:40 a.m. on Villamain road and Graf on the city’s southside.

Police say they don’t know how he ended up on the tracks, but they’re going to be working with Union Pacific to investigate.

After they received the call, it took about 20 minutes for officers to find the man.

Once they found him, officers say he had significant trauma and was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

This is the third time in just over a week that someone has been hit by a train.

The most recent incident was on on Friday, also on the southside.

Police say a man in his 20s was waving his arms at the train as it came, but didn’t stop in time, hitting and killing him.

The first incident happened last Tuesday on Quintana road on the southwest side.

Police say a man in his 40s was pinned in a train car at that incident.

Officials don’t know how he ended up there, but he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Data from the Federal Railroad Administration shows there were a total of 8,000 incidents involving a train, 761 of them were fatal in 2021.

This was a slight increase from 2020, but significantly less than in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Operation Lifesaver, a rail safety organization reminds you to only cross at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings.

They also remind you to stay alert near any tracks.

