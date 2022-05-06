Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while crossing street

The person driving the car stopped, but a second car also hit the man, and kept driving, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car on the city's north side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of Parliament and Blanco Road.

The man was reportedly crossing Blanco Road when he was hit by a vehicle. The person driving the car stopped, but a second car also hit the man, and kept driving, authorities said.