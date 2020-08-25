Man hospitalized after stabbing on the south side, police say

Police said an altercation took place between the victim and the other man, leading to the stabbing.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hospitalized after a stabbing on the city's south side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Interstate 35 and Division Avenue.

Police said a man in his early 40s and his girlfriend were with another couple when an altercation took place between the victim and the other man, leading to the stabbing.

The victim then went to a house in the 3900 block of Cinco Rios where police were called. Emergency Medical Services tended to the victim. Police said he had some deep wounds: One to the face and two to the torso.

He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.