Man hospitalized after shooting in west-side parking lot

The victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the back and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting in a parking lot near a west-side sports bar left one man with potentially life-threatening injuries, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot in the 3200 block of Wurzbach Road.

Police said two people were shooting at each other in parking lot; multiple rounds were exchanged between the victim and the suspect.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the back and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

SAPD said the suspect took off after the shooting. Around 2 a.m., a person showed up at the scene and was taken into custody by police.

Authorities said this person is a "person of interest" and they are questioning them.