Man hospitalized after hit-and-run; suspect still at large, police say

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that sent one man to the hospital.
The incident took place just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Austin Highway and Perrin Beitel Road on the city's northeast side.
When authorities arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the roadway. Police said he had been hit by a car.
The man was unconscious and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in unknown condition.
SAPD said a witness reported a dark colored car hit the victim, then take off west down Austin Highway.
No arrests have been reported.
