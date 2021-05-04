Man hospitalized after collision on northwest-side road

A man in his 20s was unconscious when crews arrived.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are trying to figure out who is at fault for a major crash on the city's northwest side.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road.

Police said one of the drivers was going south on Jones Maltsberger and a silver sedan was going west on Thousand Oaks when they collided.

No one in the silver sedan was hurt, but the other driver, a man in his 20s, was unconscious when crews arrived. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The cause of the crash was not reported.

