Man hospitalized after being stabbed downtown

Police said a group of three to four men got into some type of altercation, which led to the stabbing.

SAN ANTONIO — A group of men got into an argument which led to a stabbing, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Losoya and East Houston Street downtown.

Police said a group of three to four men got into some type of altercation. During the argument, one of the men reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed another man several times in the upper torso.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. His condition was not reported.

The suspects drove away after the stabbing. Authorities spoke to witnesses to gather more information.

No arrests have been reported.