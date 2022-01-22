Man hospitalized after being shot inside his home, police say

Police said a suspect either walked up to the home, or drove by, and shot at the house.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was shot inside his home southwest of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Cumberland Boulevard.

Police said a suspect either walked up to the home, or drove by, and shot at the house. The victim, a man in his 20s, was inside the home when he was hit by a bullet in the leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police said they have not obtained any witness statements so far. However, they are continuing their search for the suspect.