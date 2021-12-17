Man hospitalized after altercation leads to shooting in parking lot

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a local hospital after officers found him with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Midcrown Drive on the city's northeast side.

Police said the victim was also grazed by bullet to his arm.

Officers said the man got into a fight with another man in a parking lot. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim, then sped off in a dark colored sedan.

Authorities are searching for him.