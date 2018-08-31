SAN ANTONIO — Police are calling the incident 'man vs train'.

A man is recovering after a boomerang effect with an ax and a moving train on the southwest side. The accident happened at Frio City Road and Brady Boulevard around 12:30 am Thursday.

Investigators said the man hit a moving train with an ax before it bounced back on him, striking him in the head.

The train operator stopped thinking he hit someone.

The man was lying on the ground when police arrived.

Emergency crews took him to the hospital.

Man knocks himself out on the southwest side

