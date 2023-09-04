Man hit while crossing street inside crosswalk, police say

The driver of the SUV that hit him stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the street inside a crosswalk late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. on Foster Road at the I-10 frontage road.

Police say the man was crossing the street inside the crosswalk whn he was hit by an SUV.

The victim was taken to BAMC in critical condition. The driver of the SUV that hit him stayed on the scene and police say he's cooperating with the investigation.

The accident is currently under investigation. No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

