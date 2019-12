SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit by a vehicle when trying to cross a highway on the city's west side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident was reported before 2 p.m. Saturday at Loop 1604 and Culebra Road.

Authorities have not reported the man's condition. As of 2:45 p.m., Culebra Road and the main lanes Loop 1604 westbound remain closed.