Man hit, killed while running across highway, police say

The driver of the vehicle was not intoxicated and is not expected to face any charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A man running across the freeway was hit by a vehicle on the city's northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday on NW Loop 410 at Callaghan Road.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man lying in the main lanes of 410 with severe trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw him running across the highway, trying to make it across, when a vehicle crashed into him.

The driver of that vehicle was not intoxicated and is not expected to face any charges.

As of 4:45 a.m., Loop 410 WB is shut down at Babcock. It is expected to open back up before 8 a.m. Sunday. Traffic will be diverted until the scene is clear.