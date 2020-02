SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit by a car on his way to work and the driver who hit him took off, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the man was walking on the access road of Loop 1604 on the northwest side.

The man was thrown off the road and into some trees after the impact. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay, police said.

The man was not able to give police a description of the car that hit him.