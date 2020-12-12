Man hit by train while sleeping on or near tracks, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after getting hit by a train Friday night.
SAPD and SAFD were called out to a train v. pedestrian incident in the 200 block of Dora Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
At the scene, officers found a man that had been struck by the train, according to an official with SAPD.
EMS arrived at the scene and took the man to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was in critical condition at that time.
Police believe that the man was sleeping on or near the tracks when he was hit.