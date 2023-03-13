Man hit by train after seen walking along tracks by conductor

The man's injuries were minor, but he was taken to University Hospital as a precaution.

SAN ANTONIO — A man suffered only minor injuries when he was hit by a train shortly after being seen walking laong the tracks by the train conductor.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Comal near the Bexar County Sheriff's Office downtown.

When officials arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with lacerations on his face. He was awake and conscious when police arrived.



Police say that the conductor allegedly saw the man make contact with the front of the train as he walked on the train tracks.

SAPD says the man's injuries were minor, but he was taken to University Hospital as a precaution.

