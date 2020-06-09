Man hit by car while standing in street, police say

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

HELOTES, Texas — A man was hit by a car while "standing in the street for unknown reasons," San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 12:39 a.m. Sunday in the 12800 block of Bandera Road.

Police said the driver of a black Mustang was driving around 45 to 50 MPH when they crashed into the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was not deemed intoxicated and is not expected to face charges, police said.