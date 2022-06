The victim was taken to a local hospital with a broken leg and minor injuries, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was walking down a sidewalk when he was hit by a car, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday on UTSA Boulevard.

The man reportedly told police the driver lost control and hit him, but then took off. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a broken leg and minor injuries.

Investigators are now looking for video to identify the driver.