A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday night on the northwest side.

Police say he was hit on Babcock Road around 10:00 p.m. He reportedly was not using a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing when he was hit.

He was taken to University Hospital and was in stable condition at last check.

The driver who hit him says he just didn’t see the other man until it was too late. He did stop to help and is not facing charges.

