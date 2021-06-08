Police say the prosthetic was taken before officers arrived on scene.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are asking for your help in locating a prosthetic leg reported to be stolen after a man walking in St. Pete was hit by a car.

The St. Pete Police Department says, Christopher Harris, 49, was walking around 10 p.m. Monday along 49th Street and crossing 5th Avenue North when he was hit by a car.

Harris was taken to Bayfront Health in critical condition following the crash that caused his prosthetic leg to dislodge, according to a press release.

Officers say the prosthesis struck another car driving in the area at the time of the crash. Both drivers were reported to have stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

"Unfortunately, his prosthetic leg was stolen before officers arrived at the scene," the police department wrote in a press release.

Harris's wife, Carrie, said he had been wearing a prosthetic leg since he was 3-years-old due to a birth defect. She said he's always been very kind and giving.

"He probably would've given the guy his leg and been like, 'bring it back when you're done,'" Carrie said.

She added that doctors are still evaluating Harris, but last she heard he had suffered several injuries, including major head trauma, spinal damage, a broken femur, broken hip and broken ribs.

The prosthetic leg is described as being customized with Marvel artwork and officers say it is worth $15,000.

"Do yourself a favor, and turn the leg in," Carrie said.

Anyone with information on the prosthesis' whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.