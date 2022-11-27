Man hit by car after getting out of truck to check damage from hitting concrete barrier

The man was checking out the damage he sustained from hitting the barrier when he was hit by another car.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on the side of the highway, police say.

It happened on NW Loop 1604 and Bandera Rd on the northwest side of town around 12:49 a.m.

Police say that the man driving a white pickup truck crashed into a concrete barrier, then got out of his truck to check on the damage when he was struck by a car.

He suffered a broken leg and dislocated shoulder and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say another person involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with injuries to the face.

NW Loop 1604 east-bound was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene and police investigated the accident.

No other injuries were reported and no other information was provided.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.