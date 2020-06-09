Man hit by bullet in drive-by shooting while making a snack in his kitchen, police say

The man's wife called for help and he was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

SAN ANTONIO — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Center and Polaris Street on the city's east side.

Police said a white or silver car opened fire on multiple homes on Center Street. At least two homes, one car and the victim were hit.

The victim was in the kitchen making a snack when he was hit by the random gunfire, police said.

Police said at least 20 shots were fired and authorities are still searching for the suspects.