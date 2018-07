SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after getting hit by a truck on the far northwest side Sunday night, according to police.

The man in his 30’s was reportedly walking in the access road of Loop 1604, near Hausman and Bandera around 10:45 p.m.

Police say he was hit by a truck and died at the scene.

The driver who hit him did stop to help and is not facing charges.

