Man hit and killed while trying to cross interstate, police looking for driver

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and authorities are searching for the driver responsible for fatally hitting him on the interstate just south of downtown Monday night.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-10 west at I-37 around 9:30 p.m. to reported of a person being hit by a vehicle. When police arrived, they found a man dead in one of the lanes.

SAPD said they believe the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a passing motorist. The area was extremely dark and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothes, but SAPD says the person who hit him is now facing possible charges because they did not stop.