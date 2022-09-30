Man hit and killed while pulled over on the side of the road on I-37

Witnesses told police that a man was on the side of the road with car issues when he was hit by a passing car.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person was killed in an accident on the southeast side early Friday morning.

The crash was reported on I-37 between Military Drive and Loop 410 around 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police that a man was on the side of the road with car issues when he was hit by a passing car. The driver of the car that hit him did not stop, so witnesses chased her to a nearby gas station on Hot Wells Blvd.

Police arrived and did a field sobriety test on the driver. She was taken into custody, police said, but there is no word on what charges she may face.

