Man hit and killed on I-35 in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a man who was killed Monday night on I-35 in New Braunfels, according to police officers.

Police say the man was walking near the F.M. 306 overpass around 8:20 p.m. when he was hit by several cars.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle that hit the man did not stop to help render aid.

The victim died at the scene and has not been identified.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call New Braunfels Police at 830-221-4100.