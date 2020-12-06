Man hit and killed on east side Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 40s was killed after being hit by a car on the city's east side.
According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to 410 near Lord Road around 10:15 Thursday night for a crash.
At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s dead in the roadway.
The woman who reportedly hit the man told officers that she did not see the man in the road; she tried to swerve to miss him but was unable to.
The witness who was driving behind the woman told officers the same story.
The driver was released at the scene and was not intoxicated.