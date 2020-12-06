Man hit and killed on east side Thursday night

The driver told police she did not see the victim in the road.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 40s was killed after being hit by a car on the city's east side.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to 410 near Lord Road around 10:15 Thursday night for a crash.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s dead in the roadway.

The woman who reportedly hit the man told officers that she did not see the man in the road; she tried to swerve to miss him but was unable to.

The witness who was driving behind the woman told officers the same story.