Man hit and killed by two trucks while riding his bike, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was hit and killed while riding his bike on the west side late Thursday night.

The accident happened 9:30 p.m. near Castroville Road and General McMullen.

Police found the 60-year-old man with traumatic wounds all over his body. First responders tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a woman who was driving a truck hit him with her vehicle's mirror, causing him to fall off the bike. That is when another truck ran over the man. The driver of the second truck drove into a nearby Valero parking lot while dragging the victim's body underneath.

SAPD says the driver of the second truck failed a field sobriety test, but is not being charged in the man's death.

Officials say neither driver was responsible for the death of the bicycle rider.

