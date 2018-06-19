A man was hit and killed by three cars, including an SAPD cruiser, while trying to run across a major highway early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the man was between the ages of 25 and 30 and ran across the highway in the dark.

He was hit by two sergeants who were in a police cruiser and headed to grab coffee. Police say he was possibly hit by two other cars. Those drivers did not stop to assist him.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are investigating exactly which vehicle was responsible for his death.



