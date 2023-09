Police are asking if anyone knows the identify of the man to contact SAPD Homicide Unit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of assaulting an elderly person, according to their Facebook page.

Police say the man is suspected to have groped an elderly person multiple times.

The man in the photo appears to be wearing greenish scrubs.